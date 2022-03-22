Russell Westbrook on Lakers' Doubters: 'Nothing Better Than Shutting People Up'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Don't look now, but the Los Angeles Lakers have actually won two of three, and Russell Westbrook is enjoying quieting the doubters.

"Nothing better than shutting people up," he told reporters following Monday's 131-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Westbrook finished a double-double of 20 points, 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal while shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range. It was a solid performance, but he and everyone else took a backseat to LeBron James' brilliance on the way to a triple-double of 38 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

That Westbrook was thrilled with "shutting people up" is notable because his reception during some of his struggles this season has been a major storyline.

Earlier this month, he discussed how upsetting for him and his family it has been to hear some of the criticism he has received in his first season with the Lakers. He mentioned he doesn't even want his children at some games and pointed to his dislike of the nickname "Westbrick."

This season has not been a typical one for the future Hall of Famer with a league MVP, nine All-NBA selections, two scoring titles, three assist titles and a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team on his resume.

He entered play averaging 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting just 29.1 percent from three-point range. His fit has been questionable at times with James so ball-dominant, and the scoring total would be his lowest mark since his second season in the league in 2009-10.

However, Westbrook has played well of late.

Monday marked his third straight double-double during a stretch that also includes a triple-double in an overtime win over the Toronto Raptors. He is starting to play like he is accustomed to, which would drastically alter the Lakers' ceiling heading into the stretch run.

There is still plenty of work to do since Los Angeles is 10 games under .500 and in the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, but the idea of Westbrook playing well alongside James and a healthy Anthony Davis is likely scary for the rest of the Western Conference.

It could also shut a lot of doubters up come playoff time.