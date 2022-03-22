X

    Lakers' LeBron James Says He Hates That Poster Dunk Was on Cavaliers' Kevin Love

    Doric SamMarch 22, 2022

    During the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, LeBron James had a monster dunk over his former teammate Kevin Love.

    While the internet was hyped for another James poster, the 37-year-old said he wished his friend Love wasn't on the wrong end of this one.

    "I hate it happened to be him," James said. "So I'm gonna take that one even out of my posters. I didn't like that one cuz that's my guy."

