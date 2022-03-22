Lakers' LeBron James Says He Hates That Poster Dunk Was on Cavaliers' Kevin Love

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

During the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, LeBron James had a monster dunk over his former teammate Kevin Love.

While the internet was hyped for another James poster, the 37-year-old said he wished his friend Love wasn't on the wrong end of this one.

"I hate it happened to be him," James said. "So I'm gonna take that one even out of my posters. I didn't like that one cuz that's my guy."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.