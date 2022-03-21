Video: Tony Hawk Rides Skateboard 2 Weeks After Suffering Serious Leg Injury

Jim Bennett/WireImage

Not even a broken femur can keep Tony Hawk off a skateboard.

The 53-year-old was back on his board just two weeks after suffering the serious injury:

"Yesterday sucked," Hawk wrote on Instagram on March 8. "I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity (and my age). But I’m up for the challenge."

TMZ Sports reported the 53-year-old suffered the injury while skateboarding.

"I've said many times that I won't stop skating until I am physically unable," Hawk continued in the post. "A broken leg—with plenty of hardware—will probably be the biggest test of that creed. I'll be back ... maybe not at full capacity but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached 'mid-life.'"

He was clearly up for that challenge seeing as how he is already skating.

Hawk is a legendary skateboarder who won 10 Summer X Games gold medals and notably provided his namesake to the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video game series.