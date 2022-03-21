Giants Rumors: NY Likely to Try to Trade a Top-10 Pick for Multiple 2023 1st-Rounders

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The New York Giants could reportedly move one of their two top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft to get extra first-round picks next season, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

The Giants are slated to pick No. 5 and No. 7 overall, receiving the latter pick from the Chicago Bears during last year's draft.

According to King, the New York Jets are also looking to add an extra pick in the 2023 draft by dealing one of their four picks in the top 40 this season.

Both teams won just four games apiece last season. The Giants are looking to turn things around under new coach Brian Daboll, the organization's fifth different permanent head coach in eight seasons.

They also didn't get much production from last year's rookie class, especially with first-round pick Kadarius Toney missing seven games because of injuries. Second-round pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari exceeded expectations, but the remaining draftees saw limited playing time in 2021.

The Giants could use their two early picks to grab Day 1 starters along the offensive and defensive lines.

On the other hand, adding another premium 2023 draft pick could allow the Giants to keep their options open at quarterback.

Daniel Jones remains the starter despite throwing just 21 touchdown passes the last two years combined, but he could be on a short leash. The team likely won't reach for a signal-caller in this year's weaker class—Bleacher Report's Scouting Department has zero quarterbacks among the top 15 players in 2022—but there should be better choices a year from now.

Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler are among the top options at the position for 2023. Even with an unknown draft order, having multiple picks could allow the Giants to trade up to the top of the first round.

If Jones does live up to expectations, the extra 2023 picks could be used elsewhere.