Video: Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic Throws Pacers Fan's Phone During Postgame Confrontation

AP Photo/Brett Davis

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic was involved in an altercation with a fan after Sunday's 129-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

As he was walking off the court, Nurkic stopped in front of a fan who had his cell phone pointed at the Blazers center. He grabbed it out of his hand and tossed it away.

It's unclear if the fan did or said anything to provoke Nurkic. The two didn't appear to start saying anything to each other until after the phone was tossed away.

There have been some notable player-fan altercations during games this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers banned Mike Murphy from all future games and events at the Wells Fargo Center due to an incident involving Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony during a Jan. 27 game, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the fan kept referring to Anthony as "boy" from the stands.

Nurkic traveled with the Blazers to Indianapolis for the Pacers game. He hasn't played since Feb. 16 because of a foot injury.