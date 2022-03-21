Warriors' Stephen Curry: Marcus Smart Play That Led to Foot Injury Was Not Dirty

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry told reporters he doesn't believe Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was trying to hurt him when he rolled into his left leg while diving for a loose ball during Wednesday's game.

The injury occurred during Boston's 110-88 win over Golden State.

Curry is sidelined indefinitely with a sprained ligament in his left foot, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. X-rays did not show fractures or "major damage."

Curry spoke more about the injury at a press conference Sunday and believes he will be back before the first game of the NBA playoffs.

The Warriors' regular season ends on April 10, with the playoffs set to begin April 16 and 17 for all 16 teams.

The 47-23 Warriors, who sit third in the Western Conference, have 12 regular-season games remaining.

Golden State opted to place Jordan Poole in the backcourt alongside Klay Thompson in their first matchup sans Curry, a Sunday night home game versus the San Antonio Spurs. Chris Chiozza and Damion Lee also figure to see more time off the bench.

The 34-year-old Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.