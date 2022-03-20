Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Trainer Says Blue Jays Star Has Dropped 22 Pounds in 1 Month

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is proof that youthful metabolism is a wonderful thing to have.

Jose Fortuna, Guerrero's personal trainer, wrote on social media that the 23-year-old slugger lost 22 pounds in one month and now weighs 239 pounds:

If Guerrero remains at the 229-pound mark, it will presumably be the lightest he has been during his Major League Baseball career. The 2021 American League MVP runner-up is officially listed at 250 pounds on MLB.com.

There's never been any doubt that Guerrero can have success because of his natural hitting ability and athleticism.

Keith Law wrote in his 2019 top prospects list for ESPN.com that the only real criticism of Guerrero, who came in as the No. 2 player behind Fernando Tatis Jr. "is that he's probably a DH in the long run."

The Blue Jays have used him primarily at first base over the past two seasons after trying him at third base as a rookie in 2019. Guerrero is never going to be known as a defensive wizard, but if he develops more flexibility at a lighter weight to be passable, that's a win for the team.

Regardless of what his defense looks like, Guerrero being in better condition heading into 2022 is bad news for opposing pitchers. He hit .311/.401/.601 with an AL-leading 48 homers as a 22-year-old last season.