Valspar Championship 2022: Sam Burns Edges Davis Riley After 2-Hole Playoff

Sam Burns won the Valspar Championship for the second year in a row after outlasting Davis Riley in a two-hole playoff.

The two Americans were 17 strokes under par for the tournament at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. Burns shot 69 in the final round Sunday to match Riley, who entered the day with a three-stroke lead.

In the playoff, Burns came through with an impressive birdie on the second hole to pull out the win.

Justin Thomas and Matthew NeSmith each finished one stroke back in a tie for third.

Final Leaderboard

1. Sam Burns (-17)

2. Davis Riley (-17)

T3. Justin Thomas (-16)

T3. Matthew NeSmith (-16)

T5. Matt Fitzpatrick (-14)

T5. Brian Harman (-14)

T7. Sahith Theegala (-12)

T7. Stewart Cink (-12)

T7. Kevin Streelman (-12)

T7. Adam Hadwin (-12)

T7. Robert Streb (-12)

T12. Brooks Koepka (-11)

T12. Xander Schauffele (-11)

Full results and stats via PGATour.com.

Riley stormed on top of the leaderboard with his third-round score of 62, putting him three strokes clear of the rest of the field. He kept this lead through four holes until a brutal showing on the par-five fifth hole:

The snowman on the card pushed him out of the lead, creating a crowded race at the top heading into the back nine.

Burns and Thomas were among those who took advantage with multiple birdies giving them each a share of the lead.

Riley was fortunately able to regroup, keeping himself among the leaders with a quality chip-in a few holes later:

Burns eventually built a two-stroke lead, but his path to victory got harder when he bogeyed No. 17.

Riley then forced a tie with a birdie on the same hole.

Both players missed potential tournament-winning birdie putts on 18, leading to a playoff.

After Burns and Riley each earned a par in the first playoff hole, the battle moved to the 16th hole. It was Burns who finally ended up on top with a long birdie putt enough to secure his third PGA Tour win.

The top players will now prepare for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which begins Wednesday in Austin, Texas.