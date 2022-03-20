Bulls' Alex Caruso Says Bucks' Grayson Allen Never Contacted Him After Flagrant Foul

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has revealed that Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen never reached out to him after committing the foul that resulted in Caruso getting injured in January.

Appearing on the Old Man and the Three podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick (h/t RealGM), Caruso said the following regarding Allen: "I never actually had a conversation with him, or a text or phone call. So, that's still kind of up in the air."

During a 94-90 loss to the Bucks on Jan. 21, Caruso took a hard foul from Allen while attempting a layup.

Caruso crashed to the floor and fractured his wrist, while Allen was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from the game:

Caruso only returned to action March 12.

Allen's reputation for being a dirty player dates back to his collegiate playing days at Duke.

During the 2015-16 season, Allen came under fire for tripping Louisville forward Ray Spalding and then attempting to do the same to Florida State guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes a few weeks later.

Allen was a highly successful player at Duke, though, winning a national championship in 2015 and earning First Team All-ACC honors in 2016. As a result, he was selected 21st overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz.

This season, Allen has been a key piece for a Bucks team that is looking to win back-to-back NBA championships. Meanwhile, Caruso has made a major impact for a Bulls team in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17.