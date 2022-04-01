Warriors News: Stephen Curry's Foot Injury to Be Reevaluated After Regular Season

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be reevaluated after the regular season ends as he continues to recover from a sprained foot, the team announced Friday.

Shayna Rubin of the Mercury News first reported the news.

The Warriors owned the NBA's worst record (15-50) in 2019-20 before missing the playoffs for the second straight year in 2020-21. It was a precipitous fall for a franchise that was coming off five straight NBA Finals appearances.

This year, though, Golden State (48-29) is on pace to secure a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

Not surprisingly, Curry has been instrumental in the team's success. Through 64 games, he's averaging 25.5 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The Warriors' quest for a title suffered a major blow when the two-time MVP suffered a sprained left foot ligament. The franchise announced March 18 that he'd be reevaluated in two weeks.

Since Curry's last game March 16, the Dubs have gone 1-6.

When Golden State suffered its spectacular collapse in the 2016 NBA Finals, blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Curry was playing at less than 100 percent. Klay Thompson's torn ACL and Kevin Durant's Achilles tendon tear sank the Warriors in the 2019 Finals.

Head coach Steve Kerr could again see his team's championship hopes evaporate because of an injury to a key player.