Warriors' James Wiseman Suffers Setback in Knee Injury Recovery

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors shut down second-year big man James Wiseman temporarily because of swelling in his right knee, according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II and Anthony Slater.

Thompson and Slater wrote that the Warriors haven't ruled out Wiseman for the season but that the odds of him getting on the floor for Golden State are getting increasingly slim.

