Mavs' Luka Doncic Says He's Been Singing to Himself to Avoid Yelling at Refs

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic is known for his penchant for arguing with referees, but he was noticeably quiet in Friday's 111-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Doncic told reporters after the game that he's figured out a solution, and it helped carry him through the game despite a subpar performance.

"It's a funny thing—I just start singing a song in my head," Doncic said after he finished with 17 points on 5-of-20 shooting and committed six turnovers. "One of my favorite songs I pick and just start singing and let [the frustration] pass."

Doncic, who has been called for 15 technical fouls this season (one was rescinded), said he needs to improve his communication with the refs. He's one technical foul away from receiving an automatic one-game suspension.

"I think these last couple of games I've been great with officials," Doncic said. "If I think I'm fouled, I just go to him and talk to him normal. But that's it. It's got to be this way."

Doncic and the Mavs will look to bounce back on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.