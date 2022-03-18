Steve Nash Noncommittal When Asked About Status of Ben Simmons' Back Injury, MRI

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are still awaiting the season debut of Ben Simmons, and a back injury is the latest obstacle hindering his return to the court.

When asked for details about Simmons' injury, Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke vaguely to reporters Friday. Nash responded affirmatively when asked if Simmons has "a strain or something like that" in his back, but he didn't offer much regarding the results of his MRI.

Nash also told reporters that he "can't remember" if Simmons had back problems when he first arrived in Brooklyn after the Philadelphia 76ers traded him last month.

Since the Nets acquired him, Simmons has only done individual workouts and hasn't practiced with the team. After the latest issue with his back, Simmons is now trying to progress to individual workouts again.

Simmons hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Game 7 of the Sixers' second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks last year on June 20. He asked Philadelphia to trade him before this season started, but when that didn't materialize, he took time away from the team and cited a need to address his mental health.

The Nets are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 36-34 record. The team is led by Kevin Durant, who is averaging 29.2 points in 43 games this season. Point guard Kyrie Irving, who is averaging 27.7 points, is only eligible to play in road games because he has not complied with New York City's private sector vaccine mandate.

Brooklyn is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday and will look to bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.