Tom Brady Wants to Donate Bitcoin to Charity for Fan Who Bought 'Last' TD Ball

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Someone successfully bid $518,628.00 on Saturday for what appeared to be Tom Brady's last-ever touchdown pass, a 55-yard toss to Mike Evans in a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round in January.

One day later, Brady announced that he was coming out of retirement, and that ball will no longer be the last touchdown the seven-time Super Bowl winner throws unless the Bucs abandon the forward pass.

Brady will hook up a charity with a Bitcoin, however, after announcing his career decision.

Brady announced his retirement Feb. 1, but that lasted all of a month-and-a-half. He'll be back for his 23rd NFL season (20 with the New England Patriots, three with the Bucs) as he searches for his eighth Lombardi Trophy.