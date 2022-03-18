X

    Tom Brady Wants to Donate Bitcoin to Charity for Fan Who Bought 'Last' TD Ball

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 19, 2022

    Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    Someone successfully bid $518,628.00 on Saturday for what appeared to be Tom Brady's last-ever touchdown pass, a 55-yard toss to Mike Evans in a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round in January.

    One day later, Brady announced that he was coming out of retirement, and that ball will no longer be the last touchdown the seven-time Super Bowl winner throws unless the Bucs abandon the forward pass.

    Brady will hook up a charity with a Bitcoin, however, after announcing his career decision.

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/FTX_Official?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FTX_Official</a> …could we donate a Bitcoin to the charity of this person’s choice?! 😂 <a href="https://t.co/oDX0M3ysX1">https://t.co/oDX0M3ysX1</a> <a href="https://t.co/iI3kZo5KA6">pic.twitter.com/iI3kZo5KA6</a>

    Brady announced his retirement Feb. 1, but that lasted all of a month-and-a-half. He'll be back for his 23rd NFL season (20 with the New England Patriots, three with the Bucs) as he searches for his eighth Lombardi Trophy.   

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.