76ers' Matisse Thybulle on Defending Luka Doncic: 'He Moves at a Snail's Pace'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Ahead of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle opened up about the intricacies of defending Mavs star Luka Doncic.

Thybulle, who is known for his defensive prowess, told reporters it's a challenge to guard Doncic even though he "moves at a snail's pace":

In the first meeting between the two teams Feb. 4, Doncic went off for 33 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Mavericks to a 107-98 victory in Dallas.

This is Thybulle's last chance to put the clamps on Doncic, as Friday's game is the final matchup between Philadelphia and Dallas this season. The 2021 All-Defensive second-team selection will surely play with a chip on his shoulder to stop Doncic from duplicating his performance from last month.