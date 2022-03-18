Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb's Fantasy Outlook with Browns After Deshaun Watson Trade

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns changed the trajectory of their future Friday, trading three first-round picks, a third-rounder and a fourth-round pick for quarterback Deshaun Watson and a fifth-round selection, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The move prompts discussion on the fantasy upside of the team's top skill-position players, namely Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb.

However, Watson could face a suspension from the NFL depending on its investigation into the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Watson by 22 women in civil lawsuits.

While a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, declined to indict Watson on criminal charges last week, the NFL has the right to suspended players under its personal conduct policy regardless of whether they're criminally charged. Until there is more clarity on a potential suspension, the fantasy upside of other players on the Browns is uncertain.

That said, good quarterback play raises all boats. While Cooper was sharing targets in Dallas with talented players like CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz and Cedrick Wilson Jr., he'll be Cleveland's No. 1 option in the passing game.

So long as Watson is on the field, Cooper is a WR2. His past inconsistency makes it hard to project him higher than that, but he's in a better fantasy situation than he was a few weeks ago.

It's hard to see too much changing for Chubb. Teams may be less inclined to stack the box against the Browns with a quarterback upgrade in Watson, but that could be counteracted by the Browns' throwing the ball more.

Chubb remains an RB1, but his upside might take a slight hit. He's too good not to be a primary feature of this offense, however.

A few other players to consider: Tight end David Njoku might be a major fantasy winner. With an upgrade at quarterback, Austin Hooper released and Jarvis Landry seemingly headed elsewhere, his target share could see a major increase. He's a TE2 but has major sleeper potential.

Finally, Kareem Hunt has been an excellent No. 2 option at running back and a solid receiving downs option. His value, if he can stay healthy, should see a bump as well. Expect him to be a weekly flex consideration with realistic RB2 upside.