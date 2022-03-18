Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Says He Was 'Hurt' by Braves' Matt Olson Trade

Megan Varner/Getty Images

Before Freddie Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves appeared to be preparing for a future without their longtime first baseman by acquiring Matt Olson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

While speaking with reporters Friday, Freeman revealed he was "hurt" by Atlanta's decision to acquire Olson.

"To be honest, I was blindsided," Freeman said. "I think every emotion came across. I was hurt."

The Braves acquired Olson from the A's on Monday in exchange for four prospects and proceeded to sign him to an eight-year, $168 million contract on Tuesday.

According to The Athletic's David O'Brien, "price and the length of commitment" were reasons why the Braves decided to move on from Freeman, who agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday:

"Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos decided Sunday night, with Freeman negotiations at a standstill, to move on because they have other needs to fill with Opening Day only about three weeks away, and with budget limits."

Freeman had spent his entire 12-year career in Atlanta before signing with the Dodgers. In October, he told reporters he wanted to spend his entire career with the Braves and that he couldn't imagine playing anywhere else. So, it's not necessarily surprising that he was hurt by the franchise's decision to acquire Olson.

“I haven’t envisioned playing anywhere else because I haven’t gotten to that point yet,” Freeman said, according to the Associated Press (h/t USA Today). “I’ve put on this uniform since 2007. I got to put on a Braves uniform with the Gulf Coast League team. It’s all I’ve ever known.”

The 32-year-old helped the Braves capture their first World Series title since 1995 last season, and he was a five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, the 2020 NL MVP and a Gold Glove winner during his tenure in Atlanta.

Freeman slashed .295/.384/.509 with 941 RBI and 271 home runs in his career with the Braves. He emerged as one of the best left-handed hitters in baseball, and it's not going to be easy for the Braves to replace his production.

Olson, 27, has only been in the majors for six seasons, all of which he spent with the A's. The Georgia native has the edge on the defensive side, earning two Gold Gloves. He slashed .252/.348/.511 with 373 RBI and 142 home runs in Oakland.