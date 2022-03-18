Tony Hawk Walks Without Crutches 10 Days After Suffering Serious Leg Injury

Jim Bennett/WireImage

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawks is already making progress after breaking his leg just over a week ago.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old Hawk tweeted video of himself walking without crutches and announced that his goal is to be back skating by May:

Hawk previously announced on March 8 that he suffered a broken femur, although he gave a positive outlook at the time:

Per TMZ Sports, the injury was career-threatening, but Hawk expressed his belief that he would be able skate again, saying:

"I've said many times that I won't stop skating until I am physically unable. A broken leg— with plenty of hardware—will probably be the biggest test of that creed. I'll be back ... maybe not at full capacity, but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached 'mid-life.'"

Hawk is widely considered the greatest skater of all time, and he is undoubtedly the most popular and well-known skateboarder in the history of the sport.

While Hawk has largely been retired from competitive skateboarding since 2003, the former X Games star and innovator of the "900" trick still competes on occasion.

Hawk is perhaps best known for his beloved video game series Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, which debuted in 1999 and remains a hot seller, as the game was remastered for current consoles in 2020.

Hawk will turn 54 on May 12, and based on the comments he made Thursday, he has an eye toward getting back on a board by then, which would be just two months after breaking his leg.