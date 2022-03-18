NHL Trade Rumors: Flyers' Claude Giroux Linked to Panthers Ahead of Deadline

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Florida Panthers are reportedly "one of the top contenders" for Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux as the trade deadline approaches, according to Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff adds that Giroux is not traveling with the Flyers to Ottawa for Friday's game against the Senators. While no deal is currently in place for the veteran, there's no "shortage of smoke," Seravalli added.

The news comes after TSN's Darren Dreger reported the Panthers were keeping one of their top prospects, Owen Tippett, out of their AHL affiliate's game on Thursday night.

Florida also acquired defenseman Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens earlier this week, and Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic followed that up by saying the Panthers are "all-in" and hope to acquire Giroux. He also wrote that Florida remains "focused" on getting Giroux and have "had regular and constant communication with the Flyers on him."

Giroux is one of the top trade candidate this season as he's in the final year of his eight-year, $66.2 million deal. The 34-year-old has spent his entire 15-year career with the Flyers after being selected in the first round of the 2006 NHL Draft.

Giroux has shown no signs of slowing down, either. Entering Thursday night, the Ontario native tallied 18 goals and 24 assists in 56 games this season.

The Flyers honored Giroux for playing in his 1,000th career NHL game before Thursday's matchup against the Nashville Predators, though he admitted it was tough realizing it could be his final game in Philly.

"I feel like I've had a great relationship with the fans and the city. I get them. They get me," said Giroux after the game, according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "I love them. That's one of the reasons why tonight was so tough."

In addition to the Panthers, the Colorado Avalanche have been heavily linked to Giroux.