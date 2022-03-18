Packers Top WR Options in Free Agency, 2022 NFL Draft After Davante Adams Trade

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The twists and turns of this NFL offseason aren't slowing down. Not even a little.

The Green Bay Packers stunned the NFL world Thursday, trading superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a trade package that includes a 2022 first-round pick, per multiple reports.

Adams, in turn, is reportedly signing a massive five-year, $141.2 million extension with the Raiders, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. And yes, two-time defending MVP Aaron Rodgers knew this likely would happen:

That still leaves one major question mark in Green Bay, however: Who the heck is Rodgers going to throw to next season?

As of Thursday, the top two receivers remaining on Green Bay's roster are Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. So the Packers have some work to do.

Re-signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught 26 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns last season, suddenly seems much more important. His familiarity with Rodgers and the team's offense makes him a logical player to re-sign given the departure of Adams.

But the Packers also will have options in free agency, with veterans like Jarvis Landry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones, among others, still available.

While Beckham will miss a chunk of the 2022 season recovering from the ACL he tore in the Super Bowl, the Packers were in the running to sign him last season after he was released by the Cleveland Browns. Instead, he chose the Los Angeles Rams.

But the defending champions signed Allen Robinson to a three-year deal on Thursday and still have Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods on the roster.

So a Beckham signing would make sense, even if he likely wouldn't be available until later in the season. And if Beckham returns to Los Angeles, the Packers should at least check in with the Rams about the availability of Robert Woods, himself recovering from an ACL tear, or Van Jefferson.

There is also the NFL draft. The Packers now hold the Nos. 22 and 28 picks in the first round, and this year's wide receiver class appears to be a strong one at the top.

The B/R Scouting Department has graded out USC wideout Drake London as the No. 3 overall player in the Class of 2022, Ohio State's Chris Olave at No. 10, Arkansas' Treylon Burks at No. 15, Alabama's Jameson Williams at No. 17, Penn State's Jahan Dotson at No. 18, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson at No. 21 and Clemson's Justyn Ross at No. 32.

The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, meanwhile, has Garrett Wilson (No. 6), London (No. 13), Burks (No. 14), Dotson (No. 25), Olave (No. 26) and Williams (No. 27) among the top 50 players on his big board.

So if the Packers don't make a major splash in free agency at the position, don't be surprised if they seriously target one of the incoming rookies listed above.