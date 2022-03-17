MLB Announces 2022 Draft Will Take Place During All-Star Week in Los Angeles

Set Number: X163760 TK1

Major League Baseball announced that the 2022 First-Year Player Draft will take place during All-Star Week in Los Angeles.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the 20-round draft will occur from Sunday, July 17 through Tuesday, July 19. This year's All-Star Game is set for July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

A draft combine will take place from Tuesday, June 14 through Monday, June 20 at San Diego's Petco Park.

Per Carlos Collazo of Baseball America, the first two rounds and supplemental rounds will go down on Sunday, July 17. Rounds 3-10 will occur on July 18, and Rounds 11-20 are set for July 19.

The combine, which took place in Cary, North Carolina last year, will be entering its second season. Collazo reported that USA Baseball and MLB teams will invite 300 players eligible for the 2022 draft.

The first-round MLB draft order can be found here via Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. The Baltimore Orioles hold the No. 1 pick, followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals to round out the top five.

This marks the second time in the last four years that Baltimore will hold the No. 1 overall pick. The O's took Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman in 2019. That was also the second time in the last three years when a catcher went No. 1 overall, as the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Louisville's Henry Davis in 2021.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Druw Jones, the son of former Atlanta Braves great Andruw Jones, is widely considered one of the draft's top prospects, if not No. 1 overall. He's an outfielder out of Wesleyan HS in Georgia.

Other players who shouldn't wait long to hear their names called include James Madison outfielder Chase DeLauter, second baseman Termarr Johnson (Mays High School, Georgia) and right-handed pitcher Dylan Lesko (Buford High School, Georgia).