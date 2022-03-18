Warriors' Stephen Curry to Be Evaluated in 2 Weeks After Suffering Foot Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors announced Friday that superstar guard Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a foot injury.

Curry suffered the injury to his left foot during Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics. The eight-time All-Star was diagnosed with a sprained ligament that brought his latest standout season to a halt.

The 34-year-old Davidson product was putting together another MVP-caliber season before the injury. He's averaged 25.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 threes across 64 appearances as the Warriors have returned to prominence with a 47-23 record.

Injuries have become a factor for Curry in recent years. He hasn't hit 70 games played in any of the past five seasons—including just five outings in 2019-20 because of a hand injury—after hitting the 70-game plateau in seven of his first eight years in the NBA.

Draymond Green tends to take over much of the ball-handling responsibility whenever the two-time MVP is out of the lineup. Jordan Poole and Damion Lee are among the other options for more playing time within the backcourt rotation, plus Klay Thompson will be tasked with picking up the scoring slack.

The Warriors are a championship contender when at full strength, but playing without Curry leaves a void that's impossible to fill. They'll hope he's able to return for the start of the playoffs to bolster their latest title chase.