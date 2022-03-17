Former NFL LB Parys Haralson Died After Suffering Stroke, Coroner's Office Says

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The death of former NFL linebacker Parys Haralson was ruled to have been caused by a stroke, according to Tom Schad of USA Today on Thursday.

The San Francisco 49ers announced Haralson died at his home in September at the age of 37, with the team saying it was "shocked by the news."

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office ruled it a natural death and that a "rupture of (a) cerebrovascular malformation" led to a stroke.

The autopsy report noted that Haralson had a "history of multiple concussions" during his football career, but it was not listed as a contributing factor in his death.

Haralson was selected by the 49ers as a fifth-round pick in the 2006 draft out of Tennessee. He spent six years with the team, starting 68 of his 86 games. He later joined the New Orleans Saints for his final two seasons in the NFL before retiring after the 2014 season.

After his playing career, he returned to San Francisco and worked as the team's director of player engagement in 2016-17.

"Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across," the 49ers said in a statement after his death. "We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."