Steve Kerr Calls Marcus Smart's Play That Resulted in Steph Curry Injury 'Dangerous'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was critical of Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart for diving to the floor to grab a loose ball in the second quarter of Wednesday's game, leading to a foot injury for Stephen Curry.

Speaking to reporters after the 110-88 loss to Boston, Kerr said he thought it was a "dangerous play" by Smart.

"I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that's what I was upset about," Kerr added. "A lot of respect for Marcus. He's a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we're good. But I thought it was a dangerous play."

The play occurred with 4:17 remaining in the first half when Smart landed on Curry's lower left leg while going after a loose ball.

Curry limped off the court and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Kerr didn't have an immediate update on his star point guard's status.

"We'll know after the MRI," he said.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Warriors head coach was seen on the sidelines yelling in Smart's direction after the play.

Smart told reporters afterward he had no malicious intent.

"I saw the ball, I dove for the ball, trying to make a play," he said. "Unfortunately, that occurred."

Golden State forward Draymond Green said he wouldn't call it a dirty play: "maybe unnecessary, but that's the most I can call it."

Curry's injury comes as the Warriors looked to be getting healthy for the first time all season. Green was playing in his second game after missing two months with a back injury. Klay Thompson has played more than 30 minutes in each of his past six games after sitting out two seasons with ACL and Achilles injuries.

Ankle injuries have been a problem for Curry throughout his career. The two-time NBA MVP has had multiple surgical procedures to repair damage to his ankles.

The Warriors have 12 games remaining in the regular season. Their 47-23 record ranks third in the Western Conference, one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies (48-22) for the No. 2 spot.

Curry leads the Warriors in scoring (25.5 points per game) in 64 starts.