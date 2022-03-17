U.S. Olympic Figure Skater Alysa Liu, Father Targeted in Chinese Spying Operation

Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu and her father, Arthur Liu, were targeted in a Chinese spying operation.

Arthur Liu told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he was contacted by the FBI in October about a scheme that the United States Justice Department said was ordered by the Chinese government.

In a separate report from Eric Tucker of the Associated Press, the Justice Department announced five men have been charged "with brazen and wide-ranging schemes to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States" stemming from "increasingly aggressive efforts" by the Chinese government to "seek out, silence and threaten pro-democracy activists abroad."

