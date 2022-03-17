Russell Wilson: Goal Is to Play 10-12 More Years, Win 3-4 Super Bowls with Broncos

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Quarterback Russell Wilson has some massive aspirations after getting traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

Addressing the media on Wednesday for the first time since the trade became official, Wilson said: "My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan. That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times."

The nine-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion saw his 10-year run with the Seahawks end last week when he was traded to Denver. The Broncos received Wilson and a fourth-round pick in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and quarterback Drew Lock.

Wilson, 33, cost the Broncos a king's ransom to acquire, but if Denver is indeed a quarterback away from being a playoff team and contending for Super Bowls, it could be well worth it.

Given what he accomplished in Seattle as an unheralded third-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Wilson is already a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but his comments make it clear he is hungry for more.

The Seahawks were a perennial playoff team throughout Wilson's tenure in Seattle, but he is coming off a disappointing season both individually and from a team-wide perspective.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Wilson was productive in the 14 games he started by completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, he went just 6-8 as a starter, and Seattle went 7-10 overall.

Also, Wilson missed three games with a broken finger, marking the first regular-season games missed of his entire career.

In Denver, Wilson is taking the reins of a team that hasn't reached the playoffs since 2015, which was the year it won Super Bowl 50.

There is a lot to like about the supporting cast around him, though, including wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, as well as running back Javonte Williams.

The Broncos also boast a supremely talented defense headlined by linebacker Bradley Chubb, safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and newly signed pass-rusher Randy Gregory.

Winning three or four Super Bowls is shooting for the moon, but based on the construction of Denver's roster, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that Wilson could lead the Broncos to at least one title.

Also, playing 10 to 12 more years would put Wilson in Tom Brady territory, as Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history to play at an elite level into his 40s.

If Wilson can follow in Brady's footsteps and do something similar, he has a chance to be considered one of the greatest quarterbacks ever by the time his career is over.