Lakers' LeBron James Says This Season Testing His Patience More Than Previous Years

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said this season has been testing his patience more than previous years as the losses mount in L.A.

It's certainly understandable for James to feel that way. The Lakers have lost 12 of their last 15 games to fall to 29-40.

James is having a phenomenal individual season with 29.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, but injuries to Anthony Davis and struggles on both ends from Russell Westbrook and other teammates have put the Lakers in danger of missing the play-in tournament if the slide continues.

L.A.'s team defense has notably taken a dramatic slide. After finishing first in efficiency in 2020-21, the Lakers have fallen to 16th in 2021-22, per Basketball Reference.

James isn't used to losing much. The 19-year NBA veteran is a four-time champion who has only been on two teams that ended up finishing under .500.

The first time was his rookie season (2003-04), and that team improved from 17-65 the year before to 35-47 in James' first year. Those Cavs were in rebuilding mode and ended up sporting a winning record in 2004-05.

The second time was in 2018-19, when a rash of injuries (including to James) torpedoed a promising season. James, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball missed a combined 104 games.

The third time appears imminent with the Lakers only two losses away from cementing a losing season. The year started with some high hopes as Westbrook joined the team via trade from the Washington Wizards to form a new Big Three with James and AD, but it simply hasn't worked out.

For now, the Lakers will look to bounce back Friday in a road game with the Toronto Raptors.