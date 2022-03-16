Rockies' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Kris Bryant's Reported $182M Contract

Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies and third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant have reached an agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Here's how RosterResource projects the team's lineup and payroll after the deal.

Lineup

1. RF Raimel Tapia

2. LF Kris Bryant

3. DH Charlie Blackmon

4. 1B C.J. Cron

5. 3B Ryan McMahon

6. 2B Brendan Rodgers

7. CF Sam Hilliard

8. C Elias Diaz

9. SS Jose Iglesias

Payroll

Bryant's reported contract carries an average annual value of $26 million. With that figure in mind, the Rockies' estimated 2022 payroll is $141 million.

Notes

Bryant, the 2016 National League MVP, hit .265 (.835 OPS) with 25 home runs and 73 RBI for the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants last season.

Chicago traded him to San Francisco last year amid a roster overhaul to begin a rebuilding process.

He's in Denver for the long haul as the Rockies look to be competitive in a brutally tough NL West. Colorado went just 74-87 and finished fourth last year. The Rockies finished fifth in runs and sixth in OPS but 12th in ERA.

Bryant's bat should certainly help a team that could lose power-hitting shortstop Trevor Story, who has received interest from a host of teams including the Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners.

He's by far the biggest offseason acquisition for the Rockies, who also notably lost right-hander Jon Gray to the Texas Rangers. Other additions include pitchers Chad Kuhl and Alex Colome and shortstop Jose Iglesias.

Despite the Bryant move, the Rockies still have a lot of work to do. FanGraphs projected the team to have a league-worst 67-95 record before the Bryant move. Adding him should at least keep them out of the MLB basement, but the pitching staff still needs work.

Ultimately, Bryant is a good building block for a team trying to work its way back to competing for playoff spots after making the 2017 and 2018 postseasons.