Bryson DeChambeau to Donate to Dayton Price's Family After Southwest Golf Team Crash

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau announced that he will be donating to the family of University of the Southwest golfer Dayton Price, who is in critical condition after he was involved in a Tuesday evening car crash that killed nine people.

"Absolutely horrible news today of the deadly car accident involving the University of Southwest golf teams," Bryson said Wednesday, per TMZ Sports.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families involved in the tragedy. I know this is absolutely devastating."

He added: "I have been contacted by one of the survivors involved in the accident, who is in critical condition. I will be taking part in donating to the family of Dayton Price to help cover the costs they will be facing."

Per Mason Storrs of NewsWest9, a van carrying the University of the Southwest golf team collided with a Dodge pickup truck in Andrews County, Texas.

"For unknown reasons, the Dodge pickup drove into the northbound lane and struck the Ford passenger van head-on," Sgt. Steven Blanco said, per Amanda Watts, Holly Yan and Rosa Flores of CNN. "Both vehicles caught fire and burned."

Six golfers, as well as coach Tyler James, were killed. The driver of the pickup truck and a 13-year-old passenger also died.

Price was one of two golfers who survived with injuries, and they are both in critical condition.

The van was heading back to Hobbs, New Mexico, where University of the Southwest is located. They had traveled to Texas for a tournament.