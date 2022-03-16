Ben Simmons Had Epidural to Help Back Injury Rehab, Nets' Steve Nash Says

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It remains to be seen when, and if, Ben Simmons will play for the Brooklyn Nets this season, but head coach Steve Nash told reporters the three-time All-Star underwent an epidural while the team was in Orlando.

Nash said the procedure will ideally speed up the process as he rehabs a back injury that has prevented him from taking the court since Brooklyn acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers via trade.

The head coach added that there is no set timeline as the team waits to see how the LSU product responds to the procedure. He is also optimistic Simmons will return at some point this season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne provided more details with their report:

Whether Simmons would play this season has been a talking point since before the campaign started and he was still a member of the 76ers.

Yet that discussion came after he requested a trade and largely revolved around whether he would be mentally ready. That he was even on the bench for the Nets when they went into Philadelphia and won Thursday's highly anticipated showdown seemed like a positive sign toward a return, but the immediate future is murkier after this latest update.

When healthy, Simmons is someone who would likely be an ideal fit on this Brooklyn team.

The shooting concerns won't be as much of an issue as they were in Philadelphia because Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can carry the offense and role players such as Seth Curry, Patty Mills and Andre Drummond are all capable of scoring.

Instead, Simmons can be a facilitator and rebounder who can slash into space and finish around the rim when defenses collapse on Durant and Irving.

He is also a lockdown defender with two All-Defensive selections on his resume and could guard someone like James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler or even Giannis Antetokounmpo for stretches in the playoffs.

Fortunately for the Nets, they have not missed him of late during a four-game winning streak that includes the blowout win over the 76ers, a 53-point performance by Durant against the New York Knicks and a 60-point showing from Irving against the Orlando Magic.

Yet the overall ceiling for the championship contender will be much higher if Simmons is ever able to take the court this season.