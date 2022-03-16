Freddie Freeman Pens Farewell Message to Braves: 'It Was Truly an Honor'

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman posted a farewell note to the Atlanta Braves on his Instagram account Wednesday:

"I don’t even know where to begin. For the past 15 years I got to be apart of your organization. It was truly an honor. We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special. You watched me grow up from a baby faced kid to marrying my love [Chelsea Freeman] and seeing us bring 3 beautiful boys into this world. I’m so glad my family got to be apart of yours! To Snit, my coaches, teammates, training staff, clubhouse staff, and everyone who made Turner Field and Truist Park so special for my family and I over the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It has been a blast to have you cheer for me and I hope I was able to bring smiles to a lot of your homes over the years. I gave everything I had day in and day out and I hope you guys saw that as well. Although our time has come to an end, I look forward to seeing and playing in front of you all again. When that time comes, I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together. I love you Braves Country! Champions Forever!"

Freeman was drafted by the Braves in 2007 and has spent his entire 12-year major-league career with the team. He led the squad to a World Series title last offseason, the franchise's first since 1995.

The 32-year-old was in negotiations on a new contract this offseason, but Atlanta instead acquired first baseman Matt Olson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Olson was signed to an eight-year, $168 million extension after the deal.

It likely put an end to Freeman's time with the Braves, which was seemingly confirmed with Wednesday's post.

There is plenty of interest in Freeman on the open market, with the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays all reportedly looking at the first baseman, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Freeman will still be remembered fondly in Atlanta.

In addition to last year's title, the veteran has a resume that includes a 2020 NL MVP, five All-Star selections, three Silver Sluggers and one Gold Glove.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His 43.1 career wins above replacement ranks sixth in franchise history among position players.

Freeman should receive a warm reception the next time he plays at Truist Park, even in a new uniform.