Giants Rumors: James Bradberry Unlikely to Be Released amid Trade Buzz

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Giants don't intend to release veteran cornerback James Bradberry, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Bradberry was garnering some trade interest:

The 28-year-old had 47 tackles, four interceptions and 17 passes defended with New York in 2021.

As he embarked on his first offseason in his new role, Giants general manager Joe Schoen indicated the team was open for business when asked about the future of Saquon Barkley:

"We're still working through that, but I'm open to everything. Like whether it's trading player for player; I'll listen to anybody. If it's trading a couple players — I'm not going to say the entire roster, [that] we're open for business on the entire roster. But if anyone is going to call and they're interested in any of our players. I'm certainly going to listen."

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported the team was "desperate" to open up more salary cap space. Vacchiano added that moving Barkley or Bradberry might be tough because "multiple league sources still believe that neither would get a Day 2 draft pick in return."

Financially, the numbers are the same whether the Giants trade or release Bradberry.

Moving him before June 1 would add $9.7 million to the cap in dead money but save $12.1 million, per Spotrac. Waiting until after June 1 to make the move official would save $13.5 million and spread the dead money across 2022 ($8.4 million) and 2023 ($1.4 million).

A trade is obviously the better route for New York because some compensation is better than nothing, and Bradberry would presumably have some value.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His $13.4 million base salary is a bit rich given his performance last season. He allowed 11.9 yards per completion and a 93.0 passer rating, per Pro Football Reference.

But Bradberry was a Pro Bowler in 2020, and some of the best free-agent corners are already off the board. J.C. Jackson, Carlton Davis and Charvarius Ward have all agreed to new deals.

Cornerback-needy teams might begin to view a trade for Bradberry in a different light in a few days or weeks.