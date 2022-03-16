Von Miller Rumors: Rams Working on New Contract amid Cowboys, Browns Interest

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Los Angeles Rams are "working" on re-signing linebacker Von Miller, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Despite nothing being finalized, Rapoport noted the Rams "are convinced he's headed back to the champs."

There is still significant interest in Miller around the league, with the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns reportedly in play for the pass-rusher, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Jeff Howe of The Athletic called it a "competitive market."

Miller was traded to Los Angeles midseason last year after spending his entire career with the Denver Broncos. He picked up five sacks in eight regular-season games with the Rams before helping them win the Super Bowl.

The 32-year-old had four sacks in four playoff games during the title run, giving Miller two rings in his career. He was Super Bowl MVP with the Denver Broncos after the 2015 season.

Miller is one of the most accomplished defensive players in the NFL today, leading all active players with 115.5 sacks. He has eight Pro Bowl selections and has been named first-team All-Pro three times.

After missing all of 2020 with an Achilles injury, he returned to play at a high level in 2021 with 9.5 sacks and 50 total tackles.

It has made Miller a top target for teams in free agency, although he said he would give the Rams the first opportunity to re-sign him.

"I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they've been real good to me," Miller told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. "On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options."

A deal could help the Rams keep much of their defense intact as they try to defend their title in 2022.