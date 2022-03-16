Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark Headline 2022 AP Women's All-America Team

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Associated Press announced its All-American team for women's basketball, with Kentucky's Rhyne Howard earning a special distinction.

Howard became only the ninth player in women's history to be a three-time first-team All-American.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith rounded out this year's first team.

2021-22 All-American Teams

First Team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Naz Hillmon, Michigan

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Haley Jones, Stanford

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Second Team

Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State

Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Third Team

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Veronica Burton, Northwestern

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Angel Reese, Maryland

Maddy Siegrist, Villanova

Howard averaged 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in the regular season. She also shot 44.5 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from three-point territory.

Kentucky provided one of the biggest shocks of the conference tournament period when it upset South Carolina 64-62 in the SEC championship. Howard's 18 points helped pace Dre'una Edwards, who had a game-high 27 points and dealt the decisive blow in the final seconds.

That loss might have put a chip on the shoulders of the Gamecocks, who already had plenty in the way of motivation after falling in the national semifinals last year.

Boston has been the engine of the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. The junior forward is a double-double machine, putting up 16.8 points and 12.0 boards per game.

Boston was left in tears at the end of South Carolina's Final Four loss to Stanford after her put-back attempt hit the back iron. She'd likely take added satisfaction at helping Dawn Staley collect a second national title.

Like Megan Gustafson before her, Clark will look to carry Iowa on a deep tournament run.

Per Her Hoop Stats, the Hawkeyes star is second in the country in usage rate (37.4 percent) while leading Division I in scoring (27.4 points). When her college career ends, the 6'0" guard might leave as the all-time leading scorer.

Iowa's 2021 tournament ended in the Sweet 16 at the hands of Connecticut. Although the Hawkeyes avoided getting drawn in the same region as the Huskies again, the road to the Final Four will likely have to go through South Carolina.

With any luck, fans will get to see Clark and Boston face off in the Elite Eight.