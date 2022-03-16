Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark Headline 2022 AP Women's All-America Team

Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark Headline 2022 AP Women's All-America TeamMarch 16, 2022
The Associated Press announced its All-American team for women's basketball, with Kentucky's Rhyne Howard earning a special distinction.
Howard became only the ninth player in women's history to be a three-time first-team All-American.
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith rounded out this year's first team.
2021-22 All-American Teams
First Team
- Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa
- Naz Hillmon, Michigan
- Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
- Haley Jones, Stanford
- NaLyssa Smith, Baylor
Second Team
- Elissa Cunane, North Carolina State
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State
- Ayoka Lee, Kansas State
- Aneesah Morrow, DePaul
- Khayla Pointer, LSU
Third Team
- Cameron Brink, Stanford
- Veronica Burton, Northwestern
- Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech
- Angel Reese, Maryland
- Maddy Siegrist, Villanova
Howard averaged 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in the regular season. She also shot 44.5 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from three-point territory.
Kentucky provided one of the biggest shocks of the conference tournament period when it upset South Carolina 64-62 in the SEC championship. Howard's 18 points helped pace Dre'una Edwards, who had a game-high 27 points and dealt the decisive blow in the final seconds.
NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessWBB
DRE'UNA EDWARDS. SHOCK. AND. AWE. Kentucky DOWNS NUMBER 1!
That loss might have put a chip on the shoulders of the Gamecocks, who already had plenty in the way of motivation after falling in the national semifinals last year.
Boston has been the engine of the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. The junior forward is a double-double machine, putting up 16.8 points and 12.0 boards per game.
The Naismith Trophy @NaismithTrophy
#GetToKnow Aliyah Boston

@aa_boston is a Semifinalist for this year's @jerseymikes Naismith Women's College Player of the Year

She averages 16.8 ppg & 12.0 reb with 24 consecutive double-doubles for @GamecockWBB, the longest streak in the nation and in @SEC history
Boston was left in tears at the end of South Carolina's Final Four loss to Stanford after her put-back attempt hit the back iron. She'd likely take added satisfaction at helping Dawn Staley collect a second national title.
Like Megan Gustafson before her, Clark will look to carry Iowa on a deep tournament run.
Per Her Hoop Stats, the Hawkeyes star is second in the country in usage rate (37.4 percent) while leading Division I in scoring (27.4 points). When her college career ends, the 6'0" guard might leave as the all-time leading scorer.
Iowa's 2021 tournament ended in the Sweet 16 at the hands of Connecticut. Although the Hawkeyes avoided getting drawn in the same region as the Huskies again, the road to the Final Four will likely have to go through South Carolina.
With any luck, fans will get to see Clark and Boston face off in the Elite Eight.