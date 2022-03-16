Yankees Trade Rumors: Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas Focus of Talks with A's

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are reportedly in trade talks with the Oakland Athletics ahead of the 2022 MLB season.

FanSided's Robert Murray reported Wednesday the teams are discussing a deal that could include a standout A's starting pitcher, Sean Manaea or Frankie Montas.

The Yanks feature solid rotation depth, but they could use another high-end starter to pair with ace Gerrit Cole if they're going to keep pace in the highly competitive American League East.

Montas would fit the bill after a strong 2021 season. He compiled a 3.37 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 207 strikeouts in 187 innings across 32 starts.

It represented a terrific bounce-back year for the 28-year-old Dominican Republic native, who posted a 5.60 ERA in 11 starts during the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. He finished 2019 with a 2.63 ERA in 16 starts.

The right-hander said Tuesday it could take some time to reach peak form this year given a shortened spring training following the 99-day lockout.

"To be honest, I'm not trying to go out there and, like, rush stuff," Montas told reporters. "I think it will take a lot of starters until during the season to get to where they want to be—throwing six, seven, eight innings. I think it's probably going to take one or two outings during the season for starters to build up."

Manaea, 30, wouldn't be an addition on the same level as Montas, but he'd still provide a boost to the New York starting staff.

The lefty posted a 3.91 ERA in 2021, which was in line with his career average, and he struck out 194 batters in 179.1 innings.

Given the Athletics' roster reconstruction, which has featured the departures of first baseman Matt Olson, third baseman Matt Chapman and starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in recent days, it wouldn't be a shock if Oakland moved both Montas and Manaea as well.

Meanwhile, there's another player to keep in mind amid the conversations between the Yankees and A's: catcher Sean Murphy.

The Yankees on Sunday dealt Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins for third baseman Josh Donaldson, infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. That left Rortvedt and Kyle Higashioka atop their catching depth chart.

Murphy, a 27-year-old native of Peekskill, New York, has 28 home runs in 182 career games and would answer one of the few lineup questions left for the Yanks.

A deal of prospects for Murphy and Montas or Manaea would significantly boost the Yankees' outlook for 2022.