Nathan Chen Withdraws from 2022 World Figure Skating Championships with Injury

After winning gold in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Nathan Chen has withdrawn from the upcoming World Figure Skating Championships because of an injury, U.S. Figure Skating announced Wednesday.

"I am disappointed to have to withdraw from Worlds," Chen said in a statement. "I have been training for this competition since returning from Beijing. I have a nagging injury that I've been dealing with, and I don’t want to risk further injury by practicing and competing next week."

The championships are set to begin on March 21 in Montpellier, France.

The American would have been a favorite in the men's singles competition after adding Olympic gold to a resume that also includes world titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Chen also helped the United States earn silver in the team event in Beijing.

The 22-year-old was looking to add another medal at the world championships, but he is now expected to take a break from competition while returning to school at Yale University, per NBC Sports.

Camden Pulkinen will replace Chen for Team USA alongside Vincent Zhou and Ilia Malinin. Zhou was forced to withdraw from the singles competition at the Olympics after a positive test for COVID-19, but he will now try to contend in France.

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama could be a favorite at the event after taking silver in Beijing.