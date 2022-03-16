MLB Trade Rumors: Jose Ramirez Deal Discussed by Blue Jays, Guardians; Would Play 2B

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached out to the Cleveland Guardians about a trade centered around Jose Ramirez, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

While Ramirez has spent the bulk of his time at third base in recent years, Rosenthal reported the three-time All-Star would move over to second base if the move happens.

The Blue Jays announced Wednesday they acquired Matt Chapman, which takes care of the hot corner in Toronto.

Ramirez is a long-term target for the Jays. Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reported they "took a run" at the 29-year-old prior to last year's trade deadline. General manager Ross Atkins and team president Mark Shapiro both worked in Cleveland prior to joining Toronto's organization, which could partially explain the continued pursuit.

Ramirez has also consistently been an elite player in MLB since his 2016 breakout. He was sixth in the American League MVP voting in 2021 after hitting 36 home runs and finishing with a .266/.355/.538 slash line.

Imagine a lineup that already includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. snagging Ramirez as well.

Granted, Rosenthall added that it's "still unlikely" the Guardians will trade the Dominican Republic native. He's the only Cleveland player signed to a fully guaranteed MLB contract, and the $26 million he can collect over the next two seasons remains a bargain.

By now, Guardians fans have come to expect the team's best players to get traded as their contracts wind down.

But PECOTA projects Cleveland to have a 13 percent chance of reaching the playoffs. This is a franchise that can at least claim a wild-card berth with the right additions. And when the Guardians already have one of the lowest payrolls in MLB ($35.5 million), the absence of any meaningful spending is difficult to justify.

The Francisco Lindor trade was already a bit of a referendum on the Dolan family's ownership of the franchise. Dealing Ramirez would burn yet more goodwill with the fanbase.