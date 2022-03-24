Grizzlies' Ja Morant to Have Knee Injury Reevaluated in 2 Weeks

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters on Thursday that star point guard Ja Morant would be reevaluated in two weeks as he recovers from a tweaked knee.

Injuries have been a problem for Morant this season. He has already missed 17 games, though most of those came early in the year due to a knee sprain suffered on Nov. 26 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Morant sat out Memphis' 135-102 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 15 with a back issue. Head coach Taylor Jenkins described it is a "minor thing" that he originally injured during a Feb. 24 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Morant had missed the team's last three games with his current ailment. The Grizzlies have been shockingly good without him, however, going 15-2 in his absences this season.

Morant has been the driving force behind Memphis' ascent up the Western Conference standings. He is on pace to set career highs in scoring average (27.6 points per game), rebounding (5.7), field-goal percentage (49.3) and three-point percentage (34.0).

The Grizzlies are currently the No. 2 seed in the west with a 50-23 record. They have a comfortable five-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the Southwest Division.

As long as Morant is healthy, the Grizzlies have the potential to beat any team in the NBA. With him sidelined, look for Tyus Jones to fill in as the starting point guard for the time being.