Kevin Durant: Kyrie Irving and I in 'Nice Little Groove' After 50-point Games

After Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving poured in 60 points in Tuesday's win over the Orlando Magic, he and Kevin Durant became the first pair of teammates to score over 50 in back-to-back games.

Durant told reporters after the victory that the two of them are feeling good as the season winds down.

"I think you can see that we're both in a nice little groove right now, and we wanna continue it," Durant said.

The Nets improved to 36-33 with the 150-108 win, which was their fourth straight. With 13 games left in the season, Brooklyn has to continue stringing together victories if it hopes to avoid the play-in tournament. The team trails the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-29) by 3.5 games for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Durant acknowledged that the team's mindset is more focused on the bigger picture as opposed to individual performances.

"We know this is a huge night for Ky, but he even said it, coming into the locker room, it's like we got more to do," Durant said. "I love that mentality, even on a special night like this."

Irving is still only able to play in road games due to New York City's private sector vaccine mandate, meaning he's eligible for only four more games during the regular season. His next opportunity to play will come on March 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

For Durant and the rest of the Nets, they have a quick turnaround and will be back in action on Wednesday when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (42-26) come to Brooklyn for a high-profile matchup. Dallas has won seven of its previous eight games.