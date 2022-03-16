Alex Ovechkin Passes Jaromir Jagr for No. 3 on NHL's All-Time Goal List

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Only Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe have scored more career goals than Alex Ovechkin.

The Washington Capitals left-winger scored his 767th career goal during Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders. He passed the legendary Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL's all-time list with a go-ahead goal against Washington's Metropolitan Division rivals.

Passing Jagr in anything is a notable accomplishment.

After all, his resume includes two Stanley Cup titles, five Art Ross Trophies, three Ted Lindsay Awards, one Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy and eight All-Star Game selections. He played for 10 teams in his 24 years in the NHL.

The star who also led the league in points five different times had a message for Ovechkin:

Unlike Jagr, Ovechkin has been with the same team throughout his career. He has led the league in goals nine times in 17 years and entered Tuesday's game with 71 points on 36 goals and 35 assists in 58 contests.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ovechkin is a Stanley Cup winner with three Hart Memorial Trophies, one Calder Memorial Trophy, three Ted Lindsay Awards and one Conn Smythe Trophy.

He has remained productive at 36 years old and has the Capitals poised to compete in the playoffs once again.

Washington entered Tuesday's game in the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot and a comfortable 11 points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets. As long as Ovechkin continues scoring goals at a historic pace, his team is once again a threat to make a deep playoff run.