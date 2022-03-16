Report: Myles Jack, Steelers Expected to Agree 2-Year, $16M Contract in Free Agency

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jack was released by Jacksonville on March 15 after six seasons with the team. According to ESPN's Mike DiRocco, the move saved the Jaguars $8.35 million but cost them $4.8 million in dead money.

Jack led Jacksonville with 108 total tackles last season. He's finished with at least 107 tackles in three of the last four years, including a career-high 118 in just 14 games in 2020.

The Jaguars drafted Jack 36th overall in 2016. The 26-year-old has been one of the more durable defenders in the league, missing just nine games in six years. He's also a high-character player, as he was the Jags' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2021.

Jacksonville signed Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension that included $33.06 million guaranteed in Sept. 2019. At the time, the deal made Jack the third-highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL. Jack has put together a productive career so far, recording 513 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

The addition of Jack gives the Steelers a tackling machine who will immediately become a defensive leader.