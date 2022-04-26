Jimmy Butler Won't Play in Heat vs. Hawks Game 5 Because of Knee Injury

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 in his team's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks because of right knee inflammation.

Injuries have become a concern for the 32-year-old this season. He missed time with ankle issues, a tailbone injury, a toe injury and illness throughout the campaign on the way to 57 games, and the forward hasn't played more than 65 games in a season since 2016-17.

When healthy, he is one of the leaders of one of the league's best teams.

Butler is a six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection and five-time All-Defensive selection who can impact the game in a number of ways. While Miami's overall depth means he doesn't have to carry the team on a nightly basis, he averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season.

Fortunately for the Heat, they have a number of options who can fill in if he is sidelined.

Look for Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent to see more playing time until Butler is healthy and ready to return.