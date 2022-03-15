Red Sox 'Lobbying Hard' for 2025 or 2027 MLB All-Star Game at Fenway Park

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are making a push to host the All-Star Game in the coming years, team president and CEO Sam Kennedy confirmed Tuesday.

"We are lobbying hard at the Major League Baseball level," he told reporters. "I think we're finally coming up in the rotation at some point here. 1999 was amazing. That was just an incredible night, so we'd love to have the All-Star Game back."

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported that the team is "aggressively pushing" to serve as the host in either 2025 or 2027.

Fenway Park last served as the Midsummer Classic host in 1999.

The 2022 event will be hosted at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, while the 2023 game is scheduled for Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park will host the 2026 game, leaving 2024, 2025 and 2027 up for grabs.

As for when the Red Sox would prefer to serve as host, Kennedy answered: "ASAP. When it's available, when it works for Major League Baseball, we'd love to be considered."

Fenway Park has served as host three times (1946, 1961 and 1999). The city of Boston has served as the host four overall times, however, with the Boston Bees hosting in 1936 at Braves Field.

Seven cities have hosted more: New York City (nine times), Chicago (seven times), Cleveland (six times) and Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Washington D.C. (five times each).