Von Miller Rumors: Browns Join Cowboys, Rams in Pursuit of Star Free Agent

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams are reportedly "all in play" for free-agent edge-rusher Von Miller, according to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network.

Miller is one of the top defensive players remaining on the free-agent market, so his options should be robust.

Miller, 32, had another strong season in 2021, registering 50 tackles (19 for loss), 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games between the Denver Broncos and Rams. He was a key part of L.A.'s Super Bowl run after the Broncos traded him there in November.

He seemed to hint that a return to Denver might be in the cards this offseason:

But the Broncos instead agreed to terms with edge-rusher Randy Gregory on a five-year, $70 million deal with $28 million in guarantees on Tuesday, putting an end to any Miller pursuit. Gregory will join Bradley Chubb on the edge in Denver's 3-4 defense.

That makes the Cowboys a natural suitor for Miller as they look to replace Gregory and find an edge-rusher to pair with DeMarcus Lawrence. Doing so with an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion like Miller would make sense.

Add in the versatile Micah Parsons, and the Dallas front seven would be scary with Miller in the fold.

The Rams likely would love to keep him as well, helping to keep together a defensive core that also includes superstars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Meanwhile, the Browns could lose edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, making them another team to watch in the Miller sweepstakes. And with players like Clowney, Chandler Jones and Melvin Ingram still available, any team that misses out on Miller will have some contingencies still available.