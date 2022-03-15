Cavs Rumors: Jarrett Allen Won't Have Surgery for Injury; May Return Before Playoffs

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, who is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured left middle finger on March 6 against the Toronto Raptors, may return before the end of the regular season.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Allen has elected against surgery, and there is optimism he'll be back before the Cavs close the year against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, April 10.

The 23-year-old Allen has dominated in his first full season with the Cavs, averaging 16.1 points on 67.7 percent shooting, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while earning his first-ever All-Star selection.

Allen suffered the injury while driving to the hoop in the first quarter of a 104-96 win over the Raps. He also suffered a bruised quadriceps, per Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

"He's the anchor of our defense," forward Kevin Love told reporters after practice the following day. "He means so much to this team."

Allen is 12th this year among qualified centers in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.com, and the Cavs are also fourth in defensive efficiency.

The Cavs are 2-2 since losing Allen, although their losses were to the top two Eastern Conference teams in the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

Right now, the 39-29 Cavs are fighting for a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference, which would allow them to directly qualify for the postseason as opposed to going through the play-in tournament. The 38-30 Raptors are one game behind.

Cleveland is not in any danger to miss out on the play-in tournament entirely with the 11th-place Washington Wizards (29-38) currently the first team on the outside looking in at nine-and-a-half games back. Thus, the hope is Allen can return in time before the regular season and perhaps cement a top-six spot.

Power forward Lauri Markkanen has entered the starting lineup for Allen as Evan Mobley moves to the center spot. Markkanen is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.