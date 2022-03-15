Ravens' Gus Edwards Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint Outside LA Strip Club in December

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards and his friend are suing a Los Angeles strip club and a valet service for more than $800,000 in damages after they said they were robbed at gunpoint in December.

TMZ Sports reported Edwards said robbers took his $50,000 custom diamond necklace and $25,000 watch, as well as his friend's $60,000 watch, at gunpoint outside of the club.

The running back and his friend alleged in the lawsuit they used the valet service and also paid $800 for a private area guarded by security. However, the club's security employees allegedly started fighting and left.

What's more, Edwards said five masked men with guns confronted them when they went to pick up their car.

According to Edwards, he and his friend have video that showed the club's security guards did not attempt to stop the robbery. He also said he received an anonymous message on Instagram approximately a week later that said he was "set up by the valet" and his jewelry was being sold at a local jewelry business.

Edwards has been with Baltimore since the 2018 campaign.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He didn't play during the 2021 season because of a torn ACL. His setback was part of an injury-plagued year for the team that missed the playoffs at 8-9.