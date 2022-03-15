UFC's Kevin Holland Reportedly Subdues Man with Gun at Sushi Restaurant in Texas

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC fighter Kevin Holland was reportedly one of three people who helped subdue a gunman inside a Ra Sushi restaurant in Houston on Monday.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday the suspect fired a shot into the air after entering the restaurant before being disarmed by Holland and the other individuals.

Ricardo Salas of the Houston Police Department told ABC13's Jeff Ehling there were an estimated 40-50 people inside the establishment at the time and that the actions of those who rushed the gunman likely saved lives.

Patrick Robinson said he was also among the people who helped take down the unnamed 24-year-old suspect, who police said was already wanted for failing to appear in court on a criminal mischief charge.

"We got him down, apprehended him, got the gun away from him and the bag that he had," Robinson told Ehling, before adding, "You see it on the news, or you see it on TV or the movies and stuff, but you never see it actually in life, and it is crazy that nobody got hurt."

It's the second time in five months Holland has provided an assist to police.

In October, the California native told TMZ a person flagged him down to say their car was hijacked, and the MMA star chased down the vehicle and held the suspect until police could arrive. That incident took place in Saginaw, Texas.

Holland, 29, is coming off a second-round knockout of Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 on March 5. It ended a three-fight winless streak that included losses to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson along with a no-contest against Kyle Daukaus.

The 6'3'', 170-pound high-octane striker, who joined the UFC in 2018, owns a 22-7 career MMA record with 13 knockouts.