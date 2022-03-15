Suni Lee Says She Suffers from Impostor Syndrome After Winning Gold at Tokyo Olympics

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

United States gymnast Suni Lee says she has had a lack of confidence since winning an Olympic gold medal in the women's all-around in Tokyo last summer.

Speaking to ESPN's Alex Scarborough, Lee talked about experiencing impostor syndrome and anxiety leading up to some recent events in college at Auburn.

"I feel like after the Olympics, there's just been so much doubt in like, 'Oh, she shouldn't have won Olympics, blah, blah, blah,' and it really hits my soul," Lee said.

Lee went on to explain that she has felt the burden of trying to prove she earned the gold medal in Tokyo because she "put it in [her] head" that she didn't deserve it.

"Like impostor syndrome," she said. "That's exactly what I have. And it's very hard. It was very hard for me to motivate myself the first couple of weeks here because it was like I didn't want to do gymnastics, I hated it."

Simone Biles, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Games and was a heavy favorite to take home five in Tokyo, wound up withdrawing from several events she was scheduled to compete in so that she could focus on her mental health.

After finishing third in qualifying, behind Biles and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, Lee posted a high score of 57.433 in the individual all-around final to finish ahead of Andrade (57.298) and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee (57.199) to win the gold.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Lee became the sixth American in Olympic history to take home the all-around gold. Biles (2016), Mary Lou Retton (1984), Carly Patterson (2004), Nastia Liukin (2008) and Gabby Douglas (2012) are the others.

According to VeryWellMind.com, Impostor Syndrome is the internal belief "that you are not as competent as others perceive you to be."

Following her successful run at the Olympics, Lee registered for college classes at the University of Auburn. She is also a member of the Tigers gymnastics team.

Lee noted she "would have anxiety attacks" before meets in college.

"Like the first couple of the meets of this season, I was a wreck because it was like constant screaming my name and like, 'Suni, can you take a picture?' or 'Can you sign an autograph?' while I'm trying to concentrate," she said.

Lee told Scarborough that Auburn head coach Jeff Graba helped put things into perspective, allowing her to "flip the switch" and understand "this is what I need to be doing."

The 19-year-old has performed well in her first college season. She leads the team with an average score of 39.688 per event and has scored a perfect 10 in the uneven bars and balance beam in competition this year.