Rafael Devers Hasn't Discussed New Contract with Red Sox: 'I Want to Be Here'

Rafael Devers has already established himself as one of the best young players in Major League Baseball, but the Boston Red Sox don't appear to be in a hurry to lock the 25-year-old up to a long-term deal.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Devers said the Red Sox haven't approached him about signing a contract extension.

"This is my home," he added. "Obviously, I want to be here."

The Red Sox don't need to have a sense of urgency to get anything done right now. Devers has two seasons of arbitration remaining, including 2022, before he can become a free agent.

Per Spotrac, Devers is projected to earn $10.75 million this season through arbitration.

Boston is in a good position to make Devers a lucrative offer if that's the direction the organization wants to take. The team only has $58.5 million in guaranteed contracts for 2024.

This is a familiar position for Red Sox fans to be in with a young superstar, though they may feel uneasy after their previous experience. Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February 2020 as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Minnesota Twins.

Betts was traded heading into his final year of arbitration, but he was only 27 years old at the time.

Devers has taken up the mantle of Boston's franchise player in the wake of the Betts deal. He hit .279/.352/.538 with a career-high 38 homers in 156 games last season.

After finishing last in the American League East in 2020, the Red Sox made the playoffs last year as a wild-card team. They advanced to the ALCS before losing to the Houston Astros in six games.