Former Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward, 49ers Agree to 3-Year Contract Worth Up to $42M

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Charvarius Ward is reportedly headed from one Super Bowl LIV team to the other.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with $26.7 million in guarantees.

Ward took to social media to react to the news:

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this month the 49ers were one of the teams potentially interested in Ward as they look to alter their secondary heading into the 2022 campaign in an effort to compete with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

San Francisco is also familiar with Ward from his work during the 2019 campaign when he helped lead the Chiefs to the Lombardi Trophy.

While he was an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State, Ward was a key part of Kansas City's championship run. He started all 16 games and finished the season with 74 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble before posting four tackles in the Super Bowl win.

He played 13 games this past season and tallied 67 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kansas City's secondary will look quite different in 2022 with the loss of Ward and Tyrann Mathieu.

Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reported the Chiefs decided not to offer Mathieu a contract this offseason as they prepared to "go in a different direction." That different direction is seemingly Justin Reid, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported they agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the former Houston Texans safety.

As for Ward, he joins a 49ers team that is in win-now mode after reaching the NFC Championship Game this past season. Improved play from the cornerback spot will be key if San Francisco is going to take the next step and reach another Super Bowl, and Ward is familiar with doing just that from his time in Kansas City.